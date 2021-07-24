MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 48,986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.