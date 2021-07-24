MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

