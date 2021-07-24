MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,278 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

