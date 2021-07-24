MML Investors Services LLC Invests $231,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

