MML Investors Services LLC Invests $209,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

