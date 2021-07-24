MML Investors Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

