MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,582,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $45.69 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63.

