Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post $29.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 266,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,081. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

