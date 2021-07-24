Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCW. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.