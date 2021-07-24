Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.63.

MCW stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

