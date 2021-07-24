Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance Securities

Analysts at China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 162.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MF stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Missfresh has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

