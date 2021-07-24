Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,081.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.92 million and $20,081.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $366.11 or 0.01078027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00123461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00144813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,793.40 or 0.99506535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.55 or 0.00884999 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,261 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.