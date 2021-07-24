Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.