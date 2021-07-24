Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1,249.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Aspen Technology worth $41,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

