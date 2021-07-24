Millennium Management LLC Purchases 276,264 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 253.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 47.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 81.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 60,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI opened at $115.93 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

