Millennium Management LLC Invests $36.52 Million in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 435,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRN opened at $82.41 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.