Millennium Management LLC Has $39.72 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $39,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.