Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 543,437 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,231,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $81.83 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.