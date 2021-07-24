Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,912,127 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 217.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $43,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after buying an additional 188,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

