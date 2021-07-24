Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $187.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $187.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

