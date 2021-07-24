Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $378.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $310.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.96.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Depreciation

