Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.96.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

