Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

