Michael Ord Sells 165,284 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Friday. Chemring Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The stock has a market cap of £828.94 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

