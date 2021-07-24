M&G’s (MGPUF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGPUF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a $3.20 price target on M&G and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

MGPUF opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

