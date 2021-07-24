MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

