M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 235.83 ($3.08).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 225.10 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

In other news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

