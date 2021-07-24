Meta Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00866979 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.