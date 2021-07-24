Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $92.76

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.76, but opened at $90.29. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 337 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

