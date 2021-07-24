Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 21,609,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,889,950. The company has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.