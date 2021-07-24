Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 436 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.79. 7,872,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

