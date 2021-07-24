Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,173. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

