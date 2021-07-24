Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 908,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

