Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3,411.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,279 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.37.

