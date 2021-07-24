Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 157.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $259.94 and a 52-week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

