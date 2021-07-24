Mercury (MER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $682,177.59

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $682,177.59 and $1,342.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00122152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00144530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,076.26 or 1.00159578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00884797 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.