Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $755.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

