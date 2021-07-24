MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $107,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,613.81 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $952.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,455.11.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

