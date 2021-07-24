Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.32 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Meme has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $451.31 or 0.01340107 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $12.64 million and $1.32 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00440155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003003 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

