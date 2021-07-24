Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.15. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

