Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 443.13 ($5.79). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 440.20 ($5.75), with a volume of 1,516,903 shares.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 456.83 ($5.97).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 472.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -10.90.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

