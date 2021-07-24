Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

