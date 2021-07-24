Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.