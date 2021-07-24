mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$13.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

MDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

TSE MDF opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$282.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$5.85 and a 52 week high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

