McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.72. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$19.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

