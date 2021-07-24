Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $475,000 Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.47 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

