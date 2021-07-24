Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,373 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

