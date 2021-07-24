Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

