Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 12,323 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 162.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

