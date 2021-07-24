Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $409.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

